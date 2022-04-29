Despite FDA approval for heart condition drug mavacamten, LianBio stock falls 24%

Apr. 29, 2022 12:43 PM ETLianBio (LIAN)BMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Bear Market

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) are down 24% in Friday afternoon trading even as the company and partner Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) this morning won approval for the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy drug Camzyos (mavacamten).
  • One of the reasons for the decline could be that the approval came with a boxed warning for the risk of heart failure on the label and access is restricted through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy program. As a result, patients must comply with monitoring requirements.
