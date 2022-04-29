LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) reached the decision to close its Houston refinery by the end of 2023 because of needed high-cost repairs and maintenance, including rebuilding the reactor for the 90K bbl/day fluidic catalytic cracker, Reuters reported Thursday night.

The FCC was repaired after a 2020 fire, but a rebuild costing millions was in the planning stages as the unit began operation in 1952 and nearing the end of its operational life, according to the report.

Lyondell (LYB) said it was evaluating other uses for the refinery site in view of its goal to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The company has tried to sell the 263K bbl/day refinery before, and Tudor Pickering Holt analyst Matthew Blair said Valero Energy "didn't bite on the Lyondell Houston refinery, which likely would have come at an attractive headline price but would have required heavy capex to keep it competitive."

On Friday, LyondellBasell (LYB) reported stronger than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues.