Hot Stocks: CVX, XOM disappointing results; ABBV falls on earnings; BLTE doubles in debut

A couple of oil giants took a share of the spotlight in Friday's midday trading. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) both dipped following the release of disappointing profit figures.

Earnings news also prompted an intraday slide in AbbVie (ABBV), which reported lower-than-expected revenue and issued a weak forecast.

On the other side of the ledger, new IPO Belite Bio (BLTE) surged in its first session, more than doubling in its debut.

Decliners

A disappointing earnings report put pressure on Chevron (CVX), which slipped more than 2% in intraday action. The company's revenue jumped nearly 70% from last year to reach $54.37B. However, the total fell nearly $600M short of analysts' consensus.

CVX also missed projections with its quarterly profit, even though the bottom-line figure more than tripled from last year.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) also slipped in the wake of its quarterly report. The firm easily beat projections with its revenue total, which rose 53% from last year to reach $90.5B. However, the firm's profit figure came in below the amount analysts had predicted.

Weighed down by the earnings news, XOM dipped about 1% in intraday action.

Elsewhere in the market, AbbVie (ABBV) experienced an earnings-related slide as well. Shares retreated 9% after its revenue total missed expectations. At the same time, the biopharmaceutical company lowered its full-year guidance.

Gainer

Shares of eye drug developer Belite Bio (BLTE) skyrocketed in their debut on the public market. The company priced its IPO at $6 per American Depositary Share. It opened at $12.50 and rallied to a midday high of $17.50.

By about 1 p.m. ET, BLTE had moderated a bit, trading at $13.60. Still, this represented an advance of more than 120% compared to its IPO price.

For more of Wall Street's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.