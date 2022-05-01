Sanmina Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SANM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.