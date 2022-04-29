The proxy battle at Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is heating up with dueling directions to shareholders from proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and incoming board chair Peter Boneparth.

The overtures come less than two weeks ahead of the company’s annual shareholder meeting on May 11, wherein shareholders will vote on “white” and “blue” proxy cards. The white proposal will move for changes on the board forwarded by activist investors while blue will affirm confidence in the current board.

On the activist side, ISS has joined the fray to back major Kohl’s (KSS) shareholder Macellum Advisors’ calls for changes on the company’s board. Changes proposed include the election of former Macy’s chief merchandising officer Jeffrey Kantor and former L Brands CFO and Neiman Marcus Audit Chair Pamela Edwards to Director positions and the addition of Macellum CEO Jonathan Duskin to the board. Macellum had initially pushed for 10 new board members, though ISS has only endorsed Duskin, Edwards, and Kantor explicitly.

"Although the board maintains that it is running a robust sale process, the market appears to be skeptical about its sincerity, as evidenced by the share price range below reported bids in the mid to high $60s,” the ISS report reads. "The company's public dismissal of the dissident's suggestion that there may be buyer interest as "unfounded speculation" three days before the first leak, as well as subsequent adoption of a poison pill and rejection of the initial offers also signal potential reluctance to sell."

The possible sale referenced is the reported offer by Simon Property Group (SPG) and Brookfield Asset Management to purchase the company for $68 per share, amounting to an $8.6 billion deal. The sizable bid adds to a host of other rumored suitors, including Hudson's Bay, Sycamore Partners, Acacia Research (ACTG), Starboard Value, Leonard Green and Franchise Group (FRG).

The statement also cites an inability to “reignite sales” by the board as a reason for the share price’s stalled nature in recent years. As a result, ISS advises, changes in the boardroom are appropriate and should be beneficial for shareholders.

However, incoming board chair Peter Boneparth was quick to argue the other end in a letter to shareholders on Friday.

“Following the receipt of unsolicited bids earlier this year, your Board has designated its Finance Committee to lead a robust and intentional process to explore strategic alternatives to maximize value with the assistance of Goldman Sachs,” Boneparth wrote. “To date, Goldman Sachs has engaged with over 25 parties.”

He argued that this process rebuts any arguments about reluctance to sell and is an appropriate review in comparison to Kohl’s standalone strategic plan.

More aggressively battling against the activist demands, Boneparth’s letter impugns the qualifications of Macellum’s candidates.

The letter lambasts the potential board picks as broadly inexperienced in e-commerce and omnichannel retail, lacking experience with companies comparable to Kohl's, and adds that many nominees were responsible for “significant value destruction” in their careers.

“Macellum has taken a short-term focus throughout the course of its campaign and does not offer any proposals that would deliver long-term, sustainable value,” Boneparth commented. “Perhaps most concerning, Macellum appears to be advocating for a sale at any price.”

He pointed to Duskin’s recent sales of the stock despite proclaiming them undervalued as a sign of disingenuous debate. Boneparth’s letter even speculates on sketchy trading behavior by Duskin, including the purchase of call options representing approximately 2.5 million shares shortly before unsolicited bids on Kohl’s were publicized.

“It’s clear that Mr. Duskin’s short-term approach makes him unfit to serve on the Kohl’s Board,” Boneparth concluded.

The escalating proxy battle has progressed since January when the stock rocketed higher on initial reports of M&A interest. Since that point, shares have been in a holding pattern.

Read more on the number of bidders eyeing Kohl’s (KSS) as a takeover candidate.