Mitek Systems sinks to near 2 year low despite Q2 earnings beat; H.C. Wainwright cuts PT
Apr. 29, 2022 1:18 PM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock has fallen 14.5% to $11.12 in Friday afternoon trading, earlier slipping to its lowest level since Aug. 3, 2020, despite reporting Q2 earnings that beat estimates.
- If losses hold, MITK stock is on track for its worst day since Dec. 17, 2021. It has been largely under pressure in April, posting losses in 13 of the 19 sessions so far, and is down 26.8% YTD.
- San Diego, Calif.-based MITK offers biometric verification, fraud detection and other security solutions. Last month, it acquired UK-based KYC technology platform HooYu for £97.8M in cash.
- MITK's Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beat estimates by $0.04, while revenue of $34.7M beat expectations by $1.68M.
- H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck lowered the price target on Mitek Systems to $22 from $27 and kept a buy rating on the stock following the Q2 beat.
- MITK's total cash and investments fell significantly from $218.2M at the end of Q1 to $93.4M at the end of Q2.
- The company's total operating costs and expenses for Q2 grew 13.2% Y/Y to $29.9M.