What's in store for AGNC Investment Q1 Earnings?
Apr. 29, 2022 1:24 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $320.25M (-39.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- High volatility, substantial spread widening and a notable increase in benchmark rates resulted in a challenging environment in Q1 of 2022 for fixed-income markets.
- Mortgage originations, both purchase and refinancing, continued to normalize in Q1.
- Mortgage origination activities are estimated to have decreased dramatically, with rising rates discouraging refinancing activity.
- Amid rising interest rates in the quarter, the company is expected to have seen higher funding costs and this is likely to have increased interest expenses.
- In mid-April, the company declared a $0.12/share monthly dividend.
- SA Contributor Trapping Value recently wrote, "AGNC Investment: Book Value Drop In 2022 Equivalent Of 2.5 Years Of Dividends"
- With a sell rating, SA Contributor On the Pulse recently wrote, "AGNC Investment: More Pain Ahead"
- Of the 13 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 9 analysts have rated it a Hold rating.
- In the past 1-month, the stock has lost 15.1% and is currently trading near its 52-week low.