Hub Group stock hits 1-month high; multiple brokerages hike PT

Apr. 29, 2022 1:33 PM ETHub Group, Inc. (HUBG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Large distribution center with many trucks viewed from above

Marcus Lindstrom/E+ via Getty Images

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) stock rose to its highest in a month on Friday after the transportation management firm posted better-than-expected Q1 results, which led to multiple price target hikes.

Susquehanna raised HUBG's PT to $105 from $83 (implying ~58% upside to its last close), maintaining Positive rating. "With downside risks around a more competitive intermodal price environment in 2023 several quarters out, we remain new money buyers of HUBG," said analyst Bascome Majors.

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised HUBG's PT to $95 from $85 (implying ~43% upside to HUBG's last close) and reiterated its Overweight rating.

Analyst Todd Fowler said the results reflect a combination of "favorable intermodal pricing, strong demand, enhanced operating leverage and benefits from recent acquisitions".

JP Morgan upgraded HUBG to Overweight and raised its PT to $92 from $76 (implying 38% upside to its last close).

Cowen hiked HUBG's PT to $109 from $95 (implying ~64% upside to its last close), and maintained its Buy rating.

Baird Equity Research raised HUBG's PT to $92 from $85 (implying 38% upside to its last close).

Meanwhile, BMO Capital Markets cut HUBG's PT to $90 from $95 (implying 35% upside to its last close) to reflect lower late freight cycle target multiples.

Analyst Fadi Chamoun reiterated HUBG's Market Perform rating, given a lack of visibility into how long strong results can be sustained. "With multiple levers of growth being pulled on, we see HUBG as well positioned for a potential freight slowdown but not immune," he added.

Wall Street analysts on average rate HUBG Buy, with an average PT of $86.56.

HUBG stock declined 17.4% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.