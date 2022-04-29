Hub Group stock hits 1-month high; multiple brokerages hike PT

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) stock rose to its highest in a month on Friday after the transportation management firm posted better-than-expected Q1 results, which led to multiple price target hikes.

Susquehanna raised HUBG's PT to $105 from $83 (implying ~58% upside to its last close), maintaining Positive rating. "With downside risks around a more competitive intermodal price environment in 2023 several quarters out, we remain new money buyers of HUBG," said analyst Bascome Majors.

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised HUBG's PT to $95 from $85 (implying ~43% upside to HUBG's last close) and reiterated its Overweight rating.

Analyst Todd Fowler said the results reflect a combination of "favorable intermodal pricing, strong demand, enhanced operating leverage and benefits from recent acquisitions".

JP Morgan upgraded HUBG to Overweight and raised its PT to $92 from $76 (implying 38% upside to its last close).

Cowen hiked HUBG's PT to $109 from $95 (implying ~64% upside to its last close), and maintained its Buy rating.

Baird Equity Research raised HUBG's PT to $92 from $85 (implying 38% upside to its last close).

Meanwhile, BMO Capital Markets cut HUBG's PT to $90 from $95 (implying 35% upside to its last close) to reflect lower late freight cycle target multiples.

Analyst Fadi Chamoun reiterated HUBG's Market Perform rating, given a lack of visibility into how long strong results can be sustained. "With multiple levers of growth being pulled on, we see HUBG as well positioned for a potential freight slowdown but not immune," he added.

Wall Street analysts on average rate HUBG Buy, with an average PT of $86.56.

HUBG stock declined 17.4% YTD.