SolarEdge Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+33.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $634.33M (+56.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEDG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.