TravelCenters of America Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETTravelCenters of America Inc. (TA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+43.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.