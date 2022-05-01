Tetra Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETTETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.75M (+49.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.