Emergent BioSolutions dips on lowered price target at Cowen amid lowering Narcan revenue guidance
Apr. 29, 2022 1:51 PM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) trades lower during the day's trade after Cowen lowered price target to $30 from $40 while maintaining its Market Perform rating on the shares.
- Analyst Boris Peaker noted the anthrax vaccine and Narcan revenues were ahead of guidance but Narcan is likely to show declines going forward as generics enter the market.
- He also anticipates CDMO revenue to continue to decrease to pre-COVID levels.
- Quick look at company provided 2022 forecast:
- Yesterday, the company announced that it was temporarily suspending total revenue and Contract Development and Manufacturing guidance pending further clarity on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.