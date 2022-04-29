Emergent BioSolutions dips on lowered price target at Cowen amid lowering Narcan revenue guidance

Apr. 29, 2022 1:51 PM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) trades lower during the day's trade after Cowen lowered price target to $30 from $40 while maintaining its Market Perform rating on the shares.
  • Analyst Boris Peaker noted the anthrax vaccine and Narcan revenues were ahead of guidance but Narcan is likely to show declines going forward as generics enter the market.
  • He also anticipates CDMO revenue to continue to decrease to pre-COVID levels.
  • Quick look at company provided 2022 forecast:

  • Yesterday, the company announced that it was temporarily suspending total revenue and Contract Development and Manufacturing guidance pending further clarity on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.