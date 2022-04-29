U.S. drilling rigs continue slow, steady upward climb at two-year highs

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. climbed by 3 to 698, the sixth straight weekly gain and 58% above year-ago levels, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly report.

U.S. rigs targeting crude oil added 3 to 552, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs stayed flat at 144, matching a number last seen in October 2019, while two rigs were classified as miscellaneous.

The combined rig count has climbed for a record 21 months, but oil production is still well below pre-COVID levels.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU), (OILK), (OLEM)

Bank of America's commodities team previously forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 47 in the first 14 weeks of this year.

