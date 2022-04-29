Tenon Medical (TNON) shares were down 16% in early afternoon trading Friday after gaining 306% during the first two sessions following its downsized $16M initial public offering.

Shares of TNON opened at $20.23, hitting a low of $16.31 in late morning before jumping to $22.80 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $20.31, down 16%, at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET, but still up 306% from its IPO price.

TNON held its IPO on April 27, offering 3.2M shares for $5 per share, raising $16M. Shares soared 460% at one point, closing at $22.50, up 350% from its IPO price.

The medical device company has developed a surgical implant system called The Catamaran for treatment of lower back pain associated with the sacroiliac joint. A full launch of the system, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is slated for Q1 2022.

TNON’s IPO had been downsized. As of last week, the company was seeking to raise $20M, according to a filing.