Viper Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+462.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.63M (+80.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VNOM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.