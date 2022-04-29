Credit card delinquencies in March appeared to be stable or even improving from April, even as charge-offs are ticking up, according to the average of seven financial institutions reporting monthly credit card metrics data. But month-to-month variations can be deceptive.

From a longer view, credit card lenders are seeing a gradual return to more normal levels of card delinquency. Credit card delinquencies fell to unusually low levels during the pandemic as the government provided unprecedented levels of fiscal support.

Though most of the government support programs have expired, credit metrics have remained unusually strong. Remember, though, that the pause on government student loan payments was extended to the end of August. That may be allowing some borrowers with student loan debt to pay down credit cards more than they normally would.

On Bread Financial's (BFH) Q1 earnings call, CFO Perry Beberman indicated that delinquency rates for Q1 2022 increased from the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, "which is consistent with the gradual normalization of payment rates."

Source: Bread Financial's presentation

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) also saw credit card net charge-offs and delinquencies rise in Q1 from the previous quarter, as normalization continues. "On this front management acknowledged that normalization is a bit more pronounced at the lower end of the customer segment (in terms of income and credit score)," Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari wrote in a note to clients.

Payment levels did remain elevated above prepandemic levels during the quarter, Capital One (COF) observed that "credit card loan growth accelerated in 1Q, and indicated that the end-of-period credit card loan decline of 1% (vs. Q4) in 1Q22 was better than the typical decline of ~7%," according to Pancari's note.

Discover Financial (DFS) also saw similar trends for the quarter. Its Q1 credit card delinquency rate of 1.77% rose from 1.66% in Q4 2021 but fell 8 basis points from Q1 2021. Its credit card charge-off rate of 1.84%, up 34 bps from the prior quarter and down 96 bps from the year-ago quarter. Note that Discover (DFS) doesn't report its monthly credit card metrics for the last month of each quarter, so its March metrics aren't included in the table below.

