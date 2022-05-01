Varonis Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.98M (+28.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRNS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.