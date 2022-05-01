ZoomInfo Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227.95M (+48.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ZI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.