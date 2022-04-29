Biogen CEO Vounatsos 2021 compensation down slightly amid Aduhelm woes
Apr. 29, 2022 2:03 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Jonathan Block
- Although Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been hampered since last year by the disappointing launch and controversy over its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab), CEO Michel Vounatsos' 2021 compensation package was only about $1M lower than in 2022.
- In 2021, Vounatsos received ~$17.7M in total compensation. This includes a base salary of ~$1.5M and ~$14.1M in stock awards. In 2020, Vounatsos received a total of ~$18.7M.
- The main source of the decline was a $1.4M reduction in non-equity incentive plan compensation.
- An SEC filing noted that Vounatsos' bonus was cut by 50%.
- "Notwithstanding Mr. Vounatsos' essential individual contributions to Biogen (BIIB) in 2021, our Board of Directors believed it was important to hold him accountable for the Company's overall business performance in 2021," the filing explained.
- The filing noted that he supported the filings for aducanumab at various regulatory agencies.
- Biogen (BIIB) recently pulled its application with the European Medicines Agency for aducanumab.