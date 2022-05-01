Williams Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Williams (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.41B (-7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WMB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Also read - Morgan Stanley foresees a strong quarter from Williams, which should benefit from a number of contractual commodity tailwinds.