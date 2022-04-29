AMN Healthcare Services a new best idea short at Hedgeye
Apr. 29, 2022 2:09 PM ETAMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is a new best idea short at Hedgeye, which cited a recent deterioration in its tracking data for the healthcare staffing company.
- Hedgeye analyst Tom Tobin notes that pricing is "fading fast" post Omicron.
- AMN is scheduled to report results Thursday and Hedgeye believes that based on its current expectations guidance for Q2 will likely be in line to lower than consensus. An inline guide will likely be negative for the shares and 2023 estimates are at risk is Hedgeye's tracker pricing continues to decelerate.
- AMN shares fell 1.5%. AMN short interest is 5.65%.
- Last month, AMN announced the upcoming retirement of its Chief Executive Susan R. Salka.