Cathie Wood: Teladoc can be a ‘category killer during the next 5 to 10 years’

Cathie Wood stood tall with her commitment to Teladoc Health (TDOC), despite the company's post-earnings shellacking earlier this week. She stated in a CNBC interview: “Our point of view is that Teladoc is becoming the healthcare information backbone of the United States.”

In the interview, Wood claimed that TDOC is “one of the biggest stories in healthcare... a category killer during the next five to ten years.”

Wood did not appear to be worried following the telemed virtual healthcare company's 40% sell-off on Thursday. In fact, Wood doubled down on her bet and scooped up more than 600K shares of the company across her actively managed ETFs.

Additionally, the fund manager related Teladoc’s story to Amazon as she said: “This is like Amazon, remember Amazon in the day, it IPO’d at $18, in 1997, went to $118 and then in the process, a round trip back to $18. We see Teladoc in the same league as an Amazon.”

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG), ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) have the four largest positions of TDOC, weighted at 7.54%, 6.58%, 5.55%, and 4.25%, respectively.

Year-to-date price action: TDOC -64.2%, ARKK -50.3%, ARKG -45.3%, ARKW -45.6%, and ARKF -47.4%.

Moreover, see a longer one-year period chart of how these four exchange traded funds and TDOC fared against each other.