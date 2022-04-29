Axos Financial stock falls as much as 8% despite Q3 earnings beat
Apr. 29, 2022 2:15 PM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) stock has fallen 7.1% to $38.43 in Friday late afternoon trading, earlier falling as much as 8.1% to $38.03, despite reporting Q3 2022 earnings that beat estimates.
- If losses hold, AX stock is on track to post its fifth session of losses in seven. Shares are down ~32% YTD.
- AX reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 that beat estimates by $0.06, while revenue of $178.3M beat expectations by $1.4M.
- Q3 net interest income rose 10.2% Y/Y to $149.5M.
- AX's total assets increased to $16.1B as of March 31, 2022, from $14.3B at June 30, 2021.
- Total net loans were $13.1B at March 31, 2022, up 3.9% from $12.6B at Dec. 31, 2021, while book value increased to $26.58 per share, up from $22.72, or 17.0% at March 31, 2021.
- "Net loan balances increased by 15.4% annualized, despite cyclical headwinds in our jumbo single family and mortgage warehouse businesses," said AX CEO Greg Garrabrants.