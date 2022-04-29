Axos Financial stock falls as much as 8% despite Q3 earnings beat

Apr. 29, 2022 2:15 PM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Aerial view of Axos office building in University City, San Diego

Thomas De Wever/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) stock has fallen 7.1% to $38.43 in Friday late afternoon trading, earlier falling as much as 8.1% to $38.03, despite reporting Q3 2022 earnings that beat estimates.
  • If losses hold, AX stock is on track to post its fifth session of losses in seven. Shares are down ~32% YTD.
  • AX reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 that beat estimates by $0.06, while revenue of $178.3M beat expectations by $1.4M.
  • Q3 net interest income rose 10.2% Y/Y to $149.5M.
  • AX's total assets increased to $16.1B as of March 31, 2022, from $14.3B at June 30, 2021.
  • Total net loans were $13.1B at March 31, 2022, up 3.9% from $12.6B at Dec. 31, 2021, while book value increased to $26.58 per share, up from $22.72, or 17.0% at March 31, 2021.
  • "Net loan balances increased by 15.4% annualized, despite cyclical headwinds in our jumbo single family and mortgage warehouse businesses," said AX CEO Greg Garrabrants.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.