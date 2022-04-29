Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD -12.3%) charts are looking more like red valleys than green mountains after reporting earnings on Friday.

For its fiscal third quarter, the Danbury, Connecticut-based furniture chain reported solid headline numbers. The company beat EPS estimates by $0.17 and edged past revenue estimates by about $600,000. Additionally, gross margins expanded in the face of numerous headwinds, growing from 57.3% in 2021 to 60.4% in the reported quarter.

However, the share’s downward trajectory to close the week appears driven not by those encouraging numbers, but by falling demand for furniture forecast by management.

“There are several external factors, such as record inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain challenges and global unrest, that have created higher levels of uncertainty,” CEO Farooq Kathwari said in prepared remarks on Thursday evening. “We expect to see softening consumer interest in home furnishings and to address this expected trend.”

He added that thus far in April consumers are growing more “cautious” and that “business will slow down” in coming months.

The softening demand picture is particularly problematic given the company’s forecast of price increases that are necessary to maintain the aforementioned elevated margins. Price increases in the range of 10-15% were cited as an important first step as the company continues to review its pricing action. Kathwari said increases “anywhere between 5% and 10%” could be tacked on within the next six months.

Still, Kathwari noted that price will remain a precarious balancing act moving forward.

“One has to be careful and concerned about the fact of what kind of price increases the consumers will accept,” he told analysts. “We'll continue to make sure that we are competitive and we keep that into perspective that the consumer is not going to keep on paying higher prices.”

In short, concerns on margin pressure and sale prices coupled with the forecast of waning demand are not doing much to support the stock on Friday.

Shares fell more than 12% late in Friday's trading.

Read the full earnings transcript here.