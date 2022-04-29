Recession fears are causing aluminum buyers in the U.S. to hold off making new orders, with Russia's war in Ukraine adding more uncertainty in a market already facing long wait times and weakening demand, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Buyers continue taking delivery of their contracted metal, but recent economic data showing a decline in U.S. manufacturing activity have people taking a breather from purchasing extra aluminum for their shipments, according to the report.

"It's about shortages of key components, but also about demand exhaustion... the people who wanted an RV, boat, bicycle, washing machine or those who remodeled their houses, it's over," Harbor Intelligence managing director Jorge Vazquez told Bloomberg.

A major driver of the slowdown is ongoing semiconductor shortages in the auto industry, which accounts for 31% of U.S. aluminum needs.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) warned last week that chip shortages are exacerbating supply chain disruptions, creating knock-on impacts for broader economic growth.

Aluminum producers (JJU) are not yet forecasting major declines in shipments, but much of the hesitation is from buyers and sellers assessing how long inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and higher energy costs could linger, according to the report.

Alcoa (AA) shares have shed more than 20% since April 20, when it reported a surprise miss on Q1 revenues and lowered its aluminum demand forecast.