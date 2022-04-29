Ostin Technology stock falls below IPO price following spectacular market debut

Apr. 29, 2022 2:37 PM ETOSTBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Ostin Technology (OST) shares fell for the second day following its spectacular initial public offering performance on Wednesday, with shares now trading below their IPO price.

Shares of OST opened at $4.20, sliding to $3.75 in early trading before jumping to a high of $4.44 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $3.85, down 16%, at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

OST shares plunged 88% on Thursday. The stock debuted on Wednesday, with shares rocketing 892% over their IPO price of $4 per share to close at $39.66.

OST priced 3.38M ordinary shares at $4 per share, raising $13.5M. Underwriters were given a 45-day option to buy up to 506K additional shares at the public price.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, OST is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The company’s products are used in consumer electronics, outside LCD screens and automotive displays.

For more IPO News, check out SA's IPO News page.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.