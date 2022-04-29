Ostin Technology stock falls below IPO price following spectacular market debut

Ostin Technology (OST) shares fell for the second day following its spectacular initial public offering performance on Wednesday, with shares now trading below their IPO price.

Shares of OST opened at $4.20, sliding to $3.75 in early trading before jumping to a high of $4.44 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $3.85, down 16%, at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

OST shares plunged 88% on Thursday. The stock debuted on Wednesday, with shares rocketing 892% over their IPO price of $4 per share to close at $39.66.

OST priced 3.38M ordinary shares at $4 per share, raising $13.5M. Underwriters were given a 45-day option to buy up to 506K additional shares at the public price.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, OST is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The company’s products are used in consumer electronics, outside LCD screens and automotive displays.

