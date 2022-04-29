Community Health falls as price target lowered to $14 at Citi
Apr. 29, 2022 2:42 PM ETCYHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Jason Cassorla lowered the firm's price target on Community Health (CYH -7.6%) to $14 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q1 results.
- The analyst lowered EBITDA estimates to reflect the Q1 miss and some spillover of higher contract labor costs into Q2.
- Since the start of 2022, Community Health Systems shares fell around 41% and over a period of one year shares were down around 24%.
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant System says to Hold.