Community Health falls as price target lowered to $14 at Citi

Apr. 29, 2022 2:42 PM ETCYHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Citi analyst Jason Cassorla lowered the firm's price target on Community Health (CYH -7.6%) to $14 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q1 results.
  • The analyst lowered EBITDA estimates to reflect the Q1 miss and some spillover of higher contract labor costs into Q2.
  • Since the start of 2022, Community Health Systems shares fell around 41% and over a period of one year shares were down around 24%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant System says to Hold.
