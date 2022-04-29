Europe could announce Russian oil embargo next week
Apr. 29, 2022 2:57 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The EU is set to announce an embargo on Russian oil imports as soon as next week, according to sources cited by the New York Times.
- Europe has been divided on the issue of an oil import ban; however, Germany reportedly withdrew its objection earlier in the week.
- According sources cited by the Times, a proposal could be made when EU ambassadors meet Wednesday, with final approval announced by Friday of next week.
- Though crude import bans in North America have been largely symbolic, as it relates to global oil supply and demand, an import ban from Europe would likely remove ~1mb/d of supply from global markets.
- With Russian production already in decline, and the US market (XLE) apparently unable to respond with higher production, a further reduction in Russian supplies could see oil prices rise in coming weeks and months (USO).