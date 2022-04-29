Credit Suisse upgrades Vtex rating from Neutral to Outperform; PT to $8
Apr. 29, 2022 3:04 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Credit Suisse analyst Daniel Federle upgraded Vtex (NYSE:VTEX -0.8%) rating to Outperform from Neutral.
- PT set to $8, down from $10.
- The analyst expects the company's Q1 will be strong, with revenues accelerating to 30% Y/Y, and he also says that company's new initiatives have the potential to contribute to the take rate in the medium-term, such as its shipping network.
- Expects EBITDA to break even already in Q4 2023 and alongside attractive valuation.
- The stock has tumbled about 76% over the last one year and has a current market cap of ~$1.02B.
