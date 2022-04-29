Credit Suisse upgrades Vtex rating from Neutral to Outperform; PT to $8

Apr. 29, 2022 3:04 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Credit Suisse analyst Daniel Federle upgraded Vtex (NYSE:VTEX -0.8%) rating to Outperform from Neutral.
  • PT set to $8, down from $10.
  • The analyst expects the company's Q1 will be strong, with revenues accelerating to 30% Y/Y, and he also says that company's new initiatives have the potential to contribute to the take rate in the medium-term, such as its shipping network.
  • Expects EBITDA to break even already in Q4 2023 and alongside attractive valuation.
  • The stock has tumbled about 76% over the last one year and has a current market cap of ~$1.02B.
  • A comparative rating of the stock against its peers looks like this.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.