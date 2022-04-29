Wall Street is striking a more critical tone on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) after an earnings disappointment on Thursday.

The hardware manufacturer reported a miss on revenue estimates for the first quarter and a trimmed forecast for the full year. Management noted significant inflation impacts ahead to prompt the pullback in guidance, amounting to $2 billion as energy and commodity prices soar. Additionally, a commentary on demand outstripping supply as product availability is curtailed by lockdowns in China and plugged–up ports in California caused some caution.

Shares fell over 8% on Thursday due to the external impacts overshadowing strong demand.

On Friday, this decline was deepened by downgrades from analysts that are now more closely scrutinizing supply chain and inflation impacts on expectations.

“External headwinds continue to inflict damage on the profitability of the business, which accelerated significantly in just the last three months,” Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey wrote in a note to clients.

He added that the ramping up of these pressures likely means targets will be cut again in the future. While Linzey professed his belief that Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) remains a “solid company”, the risk-reward profile in light of inflation dynamics is unattractive.

“We see too much risk to recommend shares, and while there might be some contingency for inflationary pressures, we see little embedded in the guide for a consumer slowdown and any meaningful price elasticity of demand,” he concluded.

Linzey downgraded the stock, therefore, from Buy to Neutral, while cutting his price target to $145 from $222.

More optimistically, Baird analyst Timothy Wojs noted the stock is close to being “de-risked.”

“The supply chain appears to have stabilized and the buyback, while pushed out, will still be a tailwind in 2023,” he wrote to clients. “Said another way, the risks from here, in our view, appear more macro related.”

Nonetheless, Wojs wrote that those macroeconomic headwinds cannot be written off in the near term. He trimmed his price target to $160 from $188, but remained positive on the long-term trends for the stock as those macro headwinds likely stabilize in his view.

Shares declined over 3% on Friday shortly before the close, adding to an approximately 33% decline in 2022 thus far.

