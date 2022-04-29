AbbVie announces FDA approval of Rinvoq for new arthritic indication
Apr. 29, 2022 3:09 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its JAK inhibitor Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a rare form of arthritis that leads to pain and stiffness in the spine.
- The FDA had previously cleared Rinvoq for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis.
- With the latest approval, the marketing of the oral once-daily treatment will be allowed at a 15mg dose for AS patients who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers, the company said.
- The FDA decision was backed by data from two pivotal studies, in which the patients who received Rinvoq outperformed the placebo group at week 14 based on an index that measured disease severity.
AbbVie (ABBV) shares have dropped to a two-month low in reaction the company’s decision to lower its outlook with its 1Q 2022 financials today.