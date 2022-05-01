Coterra Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B.
- CTRA was formed as a result of the merger between Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy, which closed in Oct. 2021.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward
- CTRA stock had fallen as much as 8.6% in late February after Q4 2021 non-GAAP EPS missed estimates, though revenue beat expectation.
- The company had guided total capital investment for 2022 to be between $1.4B-$1.5B, with about 88% allocated towards drilling and completion operations, while free cash flow was guided to be about $3B.
- 2022 total equivalent production was expected to average between 600 and 635 MBoepd.
- CTRA had also announced a supplementary share repurchase program with a $1.25B authorization. Earlier this month, Wells Fargo analyst Nitin Kumar had said buybacks can still work for some companies whose stocks still do not fully reflect the large run-up in oil prices, pointing to CTRA.