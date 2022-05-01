CVR Energy 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETCVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to announce earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (vs. -$1.33 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+25.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.