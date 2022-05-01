Devon Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (vs. $0.45 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.57B (+102.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- DVN stock rose as much as 8.3% in February after it reported Q4 2021 earnings that beat expectations and shared plans for more dividends and less production growth.
- Earlier this month, Truist's Neal Dingmann said Devon "appears to be staying ahead of the curve to ensure no bottlenecks or cost spikes occur," even as oilfield services inflation likely will increase in H2 2022, while Citi's Scott Gruber noted Devon's commitment to shareholder returns.
- Wells Fargo analyst Nitin Kumar had at the beginning of the month said DVN should hold off on buybacks for now, as the risk-reward looked less favorable at current prices.