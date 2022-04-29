Western Union plummets as downgraded to Neutral, downward FY22 guidance

Apr. 29, 2022 3:30 PM ETWUBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Western Union (WU -12.5%) stock slides as Q1 revenue of $1.2B declined 4% Y/Y on a reported basis, or 1% Y/Y on a constant currency basis excluding the contribution from Business Solutions.
  • Revenue was also impacted by a decline in retail money transfer, as well as the suspension of services in Russia and Belarus, which has revised 2022 financial outlook downwards.
  • Consumer-to-Consumer revenues declined 5% Y/Y on a reported basis or 3% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, while transactions declined 4% Y/Y.
  • Regionally, transaction declines in North America, Europe and CIS, and APAC were partially offset by transaction growth in MEASA and LACA.
  • The Co. returned $242M to shareholders in Q1, consisting of $92M in dividends and $150M of share repurchases.
  • Downgrades Outlook: The Co. updated its FY22 financial outlook due to suspension of operations in Russia and Belarus and other related impacts. It expects GAAP revenue decline of ~-9% to -11% and adj. EPS of $1.75-1.85 vs. $1.94 consensus.
  • Citi also downgrades Western Union to Neutral, sees shares being range-bound.
  • J.P. Morgan is cutting estimates to assume Q1 macro trends persist, and a lower Digital growth profile, as the underestimated margin impact of Russia when they cut estimates earlier this month.
  • However, the headwind came at higher than expected decremental margins, which along with certain Business solutions-related standalone expenses staying in the guidance, is expected to hurt FY22 margins.
  • Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha Quant System both stand with a Hold rating on the stock.
  • Previously: Western Union Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.15B misses by $10M (April 28)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.