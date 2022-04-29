Celanese (NYSE:CE) +3.7% in Friday's trading to rise near the top of the day's S&P leaderboard, after routing estimates for Q1 adjusted earnings and posting a 42% Y/Y rise in revenues to a quarterly record $2.5B.

Q1 net income rose to $502M, or $4.61/share, from $322M, or $2.82/share, in the year-earlier quarter; Q1 operating EBITDA jumped 43% to $813M.

Q1 sales by segment: Acetyl Chain +46% Y/Y to $1.54B, Engineered Materials +41% to $910M, Acetate Tow +5% to $125M; Acetyl Chain and Engineered Materials sales hit all-time quarterly highs for the company.

With the strong start to the year, Celanese (CE) said it now expects FY 2022 adjusted EPS to "approach" its 2021 results; for Q2, the company forecast adjusted EPS of ~$4.50, well ahead of $4.14 analyst consensus estimate.

Celanese (CE) said its $11B acquisition of DuPont's Mobility and Materials business is expected to drive a doubling of annual free cash flow generation, inclusive of run-rate synergies.

Celanese's (CE) price return shows declines of 12% Y/Y and 5% during the past year.