Celanese surges after racking up record quarterly adjusted EPS, revenues

Apr. 29, 2022 3:27 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

The Celanese corporation plant in Lanaken, Belgium. This corporation is a global chemica

kim willems/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Celanese (NYSE:CE) +3.7% in Friday's trading to rise near the top of the day's S&P leaderboard, after routing estimates for Q1 adjusted earnings and posting a 42% Y/Y rise in revenues to a quarterly record $2.5B.

Q1 net income rose to $502M, or $4.61/share, from $322M, or $2.82/share, in the year-earlier quarter; Q1 operating EBITDA jumped 43% to $813M.

Q1 sales by segment: Acetyl Chain +46% Y/Y to $1.54B, Engineered Materials +41% to $910M, Acetate Tow +5% to $125M; Acetyl Chain and Engineered Materials sales hit all-time quarterly highs for the company.

With the strong start to the year, Celanese (CE) said it now expects FY 2022 adjusted EPS to "approach" its 2021 results; for Q2, the company forecast adjusted EPS of ~$4.50, well ahead of $4.14 analyst consensus estimate.

Celanese (CE) said its $11B acquisition of DuPont's Mobility and Materials business is expected to drive a doubling of annual free cash flow generation, inclusive of run-rate synergies.

Celanese's (CE) price return shows declines of 12% Y/Y and 5% during the past year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.