Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$2.50 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory updated showed oil and oil product stocks largely unchanged week on week (USO).
- TSA checkpoint data pointed to falling passenger volumes, down ~2% week on week and ~10% below 2019 levels (JETS).
- Pandemic-related lockdowns in China extended beyond Shanghai, to include parts of Beijing and other regions in the country.
- The Baker Hughes (BKR) oil directed rig count rose by three rigs on the week.
- A release by the Department of Energy showed US oil production in February down for the third month in a row, and 450kb/d below November 2021 levels (XLE).
- Russia's state news reported that production had fallen by ~1mb/d from March levels, and the Kremlin indicated that production could fall by ~1.8mb/d in 2022.
- Pioneer (PXD) pre-released details of Q1 earnings, and guided to lower Q2 production, on the back of frac-sand supply challenges.
- Hess (HES) reported Q1 results and guided to lower Q2 production in the US, on the back of blizzard-related challenges in North Dakota.
- Imperial (IMO) reported Q1 results and flagged a major outage during the quarter at Kearl, the mine has since returned to normal production levels.
- Chevron (CVX) reported and raised Permian production guidance from +10% on the year to +15%; though company-wide production was guided lower for Q2.
- Continental (CLR) pre-released details of Q1 earnings, and increased production guidance by 5% for 2022, or +10kb/d from prior estimates.
- Valero (VLO), PBF (PBF) and Phillips (PSX) all reported Q1 earnings, citing sustained strong oil product demand in the face of elevated prices.
- Refined product prices in the Northeast shattered records, as diesel prices at the pump made an all-time high nationwide this week.
- Total (TTE) reported earnings, with the CEO indicating that Russian diesel exports have already been impacted by self-sanctioning.
- Exxon (XOM) declared force majeure on Russia's Sakhalin-1 project, though the project is known for producing LNG feedstocks, the field also has capacity to process ~250kb/d of oil; unclear if the force majeure and Exxon (XOM) exit will impact liquids supplies.
- A blizzard in North Dakota knocked ~600kb/d of production offline.