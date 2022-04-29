First Internet Bancorp deal to buy First Century gets Fed approval
Apr. 29, 2022 3:31 PM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- First Internet Bancorp's (NASDAQ:INBK) proposed acquisition of First Century Bancorp of Roswell, Georgia, was approved by the Federal Reserve Board on Friday, the central bank said.
- In November, First Internet (INBK) agreed to acquire First Century, the parent of First Century Bank, N.A., for $80M in cash.
- The acquisition brings to First Internet (INBK) a tech-driven company with businesses focused on payments, tax product lending, sponsored card programs, and Homeowners Association services.
- SA contributor Sheen Bay Research sees the company's acquisition of First Century Bancorp driving earning asset growth this year.