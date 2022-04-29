Vivakor shares fall 27% in wake of rally over 10-year cement supply contract

Apr. 29, 2022 3:38 PM ETVIVKBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial Public Offering. IPO. Financial trade. Investment

Andranik Hakobyan/iStock via Getty Images

Vivakor (VIVK) stock tumbled 27% on Friday, two days after it more than doubled in value following news that the company had entered into a 10-year supply contract for its cement binder product.

VIVK shares opened at $3.02, hitting a high of $3.55 in late morning before dropping to a low $2.42 in late afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $2.45, down 27%, at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET.

Shares of VIVK shot up 114% on April 27 to close at $3.65 after the energy and petroleum-based remediation company announced a long-term supply contract with Hot Oil Transport for Vivakor’s cement binder, which is says is produced in an environmentally friendly manner using waste materials.

Vivakor held an $8M initial public offering and uplisted its shares to Nasdaq on Feb. 14. The company offered 1.6M shares for $5 per share.

