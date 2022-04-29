Kathrin Jansen, Head of Vaccine R&D at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), who spearheaded the company’s collaboration with German-based BioNTech (BNTX) to advance its blockbuster COVID-19 shot, Comirnaty, has decided to retire from the company later his year.

Pfizer’s (PFE) Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten announced her decision in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“Over the last two years, Kathrin’s legendary resolve, stellar scientific intuition, and vaccine development expertise ushered in the first glimmer of hope for humanity in the middle of the pandemic,” Dolsten said.

“On top of what was already a distinguished career, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is an accomplishment achieved under Kathrin’s leadership, and one that helped to change the course of history.”

Jansen had served Pfizer (PFE) since 2009, leading the company’s efforts to develop Prevnar vaccine against pneumococcus bacteria and studies into bacteria ranging from C. difficile to the Borrelia bacterium that causes the Lyme disease.

Before joining Pfizer (PFE), she was a key figure at Merck (MRK) in the development of Gardasil, a vaccine against the human papillomavirus, which generated $1.5B sales with ~59% YoY growth in 1Q 2022.