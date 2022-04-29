Why did NCR stock shoot up today? Report on takeover interest
Apr. 29, 2022 3:48 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR) shares jumped 10% on Friday after a report that ATM maker is seeing a lot of interest in its strategic review process.
- NCR (NCR) has attracted takeover interest from at least six parties as the company explores strategic alternatives, according to a Dealreporter item.
- Apollo Global (APO) is one party that has expressed interest. The takeover interest was said to be for $50/share or higher, though this was prior to NCR's earnings miss on Tuesday.
- NCR is said to be leaning towards a sale of the entire company and wants to make a decision and finalize a transaction by the summer, Dealreporter said.
- The report comes after NCR plunged 23% on Wednesday after it reported first quarter earnings that fell short of consensus.
- NCR announced in early February that it started a strategic review that could include the sale of the company or some of its businesses, a spinoff, or other structural changes.