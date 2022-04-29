TAL Education rallies post Q4 results

Apr. 29, 2022 3:49 PM ETTALBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TAL Education (TAL +11.4%) reported Q4 net revenues of $541.2M, representing a 60.3% decrease Y/Y.
  • Gross profit decreased by 56.1% Y/Y to $343.1M with adj. income from operations of $0.8M, compared to $216.9M Y/Y.
  • The Co.'s deferred revenue balance was $187.7M, compared to $1,417.5M, representing a Y/Y decrease of 87.2%.
  • Cash, equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2,708.7M as of February 28, 2022, compared to $5,937.5M Y/Y.
  • Under the share repurchase program, the Co. may repurchase up to ~$803.7M of its common shares through April 30, 2023.
  • Appointed Ms. Janet Yan Feng to the Board and the resignation of Ms. Jane Jie Sun from the Board, both effective April 29, 2022.
