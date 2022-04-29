Nexo tokens reverse course after brief rally on Binance listing
Apr. 29, 2022 3:48 PM ETNEXO USD (NEXO-USD)MABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Nexo (NEXO-USD) tokens briefly spiked as much as 60% early Friday after the cryptocurrency got listed on Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.
- Note that Nexo is a blockchain-based lending protocol that offers crypto-backed loans to users.
- At the time of writing, Nexo (NEXO-USD +2.6%) coins have erased most of Friday morning's short-lived rally, changing hands at $2.26 per token.
- The move followed Nexo's (NEXO-USD) recent partnership with Mastercard (MA) involving the launch of a crypto card in Europe.
- “This partnership puts Nexo a step closer to becoming a crypto bank to help retail clients access the digital space,” Pablo Jódarfinancial, products manager at Storm Partners, told CoinDesk.
- Nexo is the 67th largest crypto with a market cap of $1.27B, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
