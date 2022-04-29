Avantor rises on strong Q1 result

Apr. 29, 2022 3:51 PM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

businessman pushing button quarterly report

Imilian/iStock via Getty Images

  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR +6.8%) stock rises after the company posted first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by demand in its Americas and AMEA businesses.
  • The company quarterly revenue increased 9.2% Y/Y to $1.95B, beating estimates by $20M.
  • Net Sales from Americas business rose 10.5% Y/Y to $1.14B, while AMEA net sales went up 26.6% Y/Y to $126.6M.
  • The company said adjusted net leverage was 4.0X as of March 31, down from 4.2X as of Dec. 31, 2021, and in line with its target leverage of 2-4X.
  • Net income rose to $190.4M from $164M in the first quarter of 2021 and adjusted net income was up 14.7% from the prior year.
  • The company posted adjusted quarterly profit per share of $0.38, beating analysts' estimate by $0.02.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.