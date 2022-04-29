Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is among Friday's biggest losers among Communications stocks, down 6.5%, alongside a downgrade to Neutral at BofA.

There have been "disappointments" in the strategy since the company took a more proactive stance at the halfway mark of its fiscal year, analyst David Wright and team say.

There are still "inorganic options" to boost returns in the UK and Spain, and to "pursue value unlock in Holland and Towers. But none are straightforward, with other interested parties," BofA says.

Meanwhile, Germany needs more than just operational improvement. Execution there has been mixed, and that's led to management changes - but investment is needed (to the tune of €10 billion-plus) to future-proof the network and restore its mobile network positioning against hotter competition.

Energy cost headwinds likely limit EBITDA growth in 2023 to about 2% - and also drag on an unhedged 2024, BofA says. The EBITDA growth target and free cash flow growth targets no longer look achievable, it adds.

Accounting for a German capital-expenditures reboot, it's cutting its price target to 148 pence/share from 188 pence. For the American Depositary Receipts (VOD), that's an $18.51 target (22% upside).