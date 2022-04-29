CalAmp jumps 9% on FQ4 earnings beat; slight improvement in gross margin seen

Apr. 29, 2022 3:52 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP +9.0%) FQ4 revenue drops 16.6% to $68.38M.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats consensus by $0.02.
  • Bifurcating revenue: Software and Subscription Services revenue in Q4 was $41.2M; Telematics Products revenue in the quarter was down 16% sequentially to $27.1M.
  • Gross margin was 41% vs. 40% last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially to $5M or 7% of revenue.
  • Total S&SS subscribers were 1.1M, a 5% from prior quarter.
  • $79M in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Buy rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'CalAmp Stock: Building Up Momentum'
  • Stock has slumped about 61% over the last one year.
  • Previously (April 28): CalAmp Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.02, revenue of $68.38M in-line
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.