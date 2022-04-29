CalAmp jumps 9% on FQ4 earnings beat; slight improvement in gross margin seen
Apr. 29, 2022 3:52 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP +9.0%) FQ4 revenue drops 16.6% to $68.38M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats consensus by $0.02.
- Bifurcating revenue: Software and Subscription Services revenue in Q4 was $41.2M; Telematics Products revenue in the quarter was down 16% sequentially to $27.1M.
- Gross margin was 41% vs. 40% last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially to $5M or 7% of revenue.
- Total S&SS subscribers were 1.1M, a 5% from prior quarter.
- $79M in cash and cash equivalents.
- Buy rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'CalAmp Stock: Building Up Momentum'
- Stock has slumped about 61% over the last one year.
