Expedia Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.43 (+78.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.25B (+80.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXPE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- EXPE stock fell 2.7% in February after it reported Q4 2021 that was down 17% compared to the level seen in 2019.
- It had said that booking trends for lodging, air, and other travel products all declined sequentially from Q3 due to seasonality as well as the impact of the Omicron variant in the latter part of the quarter.
- Travel stocks have seen a volatile year, initially climbing until mid-February as the Omicron variant receded and demand for summer travel looked poised to break out, but then falling in early March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a spike in oil prices and pushed up already high inflation.