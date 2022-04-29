B.Riley Financial plunges 16% after first quarter earnings report
Apr. 29, 2022 3:57 PM ET By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- B.Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares fell 16%, Friday, after the investment bank released its first quarter earnings report.
- Revenue of $205.6M (-38.3% Y/Y) showed trading loss and fair value adjustments on loans of $68.91M under capital market business division.
- Segment break-up, revenue: Capital Market, $61.6M (-87% Y/Y); Wealth Management, $77.5M (+14% Y/Y); Auction and Liquidation, $3.4M; Financial Consulting, $25.9M (+21% Y/Y); Brands, $4.6M; Financial Consulting and Other, $32.7M.
- Total adjusted EBITDA of $40.7M
- Operating adjusted EBITDA of $84.2M, which excludes trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
- GAAP EPS was -$0.43 for the quarter.
- The company also declared dividend of $1 per share.
- "We continue to diversify our revenue mix by expanding our Communications business within Principal Investments via our pending acquisitions of Lingo Management and Bullseye Telecom which we anticipate will be completed this summer. These acquisitions should further enhance our uncorrelated, free cash flows – a core tenet of our platform," said Co-CEO Tom Kelleher.
