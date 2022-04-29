Olin (NYSE:OLN) closed +7.6% in Friday's trading after topping Q1 earnings expectations and unveiling a joint venture with Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to produce and market green hydrogen; Plug shares settled -3.3%.

Following the MoU, Evercore ISI analysts expect the companies will announce additional, substantial offtake agreements in the coming months, which will further de-risk Plug's hydrogen production strategy.

"As hydrogen production is a by-product of chlor alkali production, this will allow Olin to recognize the full potential of its untapped hydrogen supply while Plug develops a new reliable hydrogen supply channel that complements its own efforts to build a green hydrogen production network," Evercore said.

Olin (OLN) said it expects FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA will rise to $2.6B-$2.9B; it expects Q2 results will improve at its Chemicals business despite higher Q/Q raw material and operating costs; Q2 results in the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls units are expected to improve Q/Q despite ~$75M of reduced margin from lost sales and production volumes, increased maintenance expense and other costs, from the unplanned production outage at the Plaquemine, Louisiana, plant.

Olin's (OLN) price return is roughly breakeven YTD but up 36% during the past year.