L.S. Starrett announces new credit facilities

Apr. 29, 2022 4:06 PM ETThe L.S. Starrett Company (SCX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) on Friday announced a new loan deal with expanded credit facilities and a new global banking relationship with HSBC Bank.
  • The deal is comprised of a $30M revolving credit line, a $12.1M term loan and a $7M capex draw down credit facility.
  • This replaces SCX's prior TD Bank credit facilities.
  • SCX believes the new deal provides sufficient liquidity and flexibility to support growth needs of the company.
  • The global banking relationship is expected to enhance SCX's global liquidity and treasury management capabilities.
